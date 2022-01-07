Katy, TX Author Publishes Novel
January 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCyrella: A Woman's Journey, a new book by Carole Carder Slaughter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the story of Cyrella from childhood to death, Carole Carder Slaughter brings a twist on the classic fairytale of Cinderella. Although the fairytale may seem glamourous, readers will see what really happens after the infamous ball. Experiencing trauma and tragedy, Cyrella's life reflects women's issues that are very much so significant in today's world.
About the Author
Carole Carder Slaughter likes to work in her garden, sewing masks for others during the pandemic, reading, and watching TV. She has a Bachelor's degree in English and a Master's in Independent Studies. Slaughter taught for twenty-two years as a teacher in Texas.
Cyrella: A Woman's Journey is a 296-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3314-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cyrella/
