Sequin, TX Authors Publish Book of Drawings
January 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Alvin Hale Cartoon Drawing Collection, a new book by Alvin Hale and Gayle Barnes, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Alvin Hale and Gayle Barnes are co-authors of The Alvin Hale Cartoon Drawing Collection. Alvin is the talented artist that drew all of the pictures. Gayle organized the pictures and had them be published.
The Alvin Hale Cartoon Drawing Collection is a 196-page hardcover with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-458-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-alvin-hale-cartoon-drawing-collection/
