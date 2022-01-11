Lancaster, NH Author Publishes Book about the History of Skateboard Racing
Like every human endeavor, it starts with one or more individuals who dare do something extreme, something they feel is worth personal sacrifice even if it means being the object of derision, even hostility. This is the way skateboarding began in the heart of Colorado's Rocky Mountains back in 1975-1976.
ARA's Untold Story: Skateboard Racing in the Rockies Colorado 1975-1978 is a 558-page hardcover with a retail price of 130.00 (eBook $125.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7297-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
