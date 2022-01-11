Trucksville, PA Author Publishes Book In Memory Of Beloved Daughter
January 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTear Drops from Rose Petals, a new book by Rose Hometchko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tear Drops from Rose Petals is a loving tribute to Catherine Hometchko's daughter Rose, who passed away too soon. Read her words of love, life, and dealing with the hectic and challenging days that unfold in each of our journeys.
About the Author
Rose Hometchko received her MS degree in Biochemistry from Scranton University. She also received her training in yoga and meditation from the Himalayan Institute. Rose also taught yoga and meditation at Danko's fitness Center. Rose also played bass guitar in the band "Ginger." She worked for Luzerne County Community College as a chemistry teacher and lab technician.
Tear Drops from Rose Petals is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 and eBook ($6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7019-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/teardrops-from-rose-petals/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://dorrancepressroom.com/teardrops-from-rose-petals/
