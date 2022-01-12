Innovative HVAC & AHU Manufacturer Exhibiting at The 2022 AHR Expo
January 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Las Vegas, NV] – One of Canada's fastest-growing cleanroom & HVAC companies will be joining the HVACR industry's most influential and innovative minds at The 2022 AHR Expo. The team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is thrilled to be exhibiting at this year's event from Jan 31st to Feb 2nd in Las Vegas.
After a forced hiatus in 2021, The AHR Expo is back and better than ever! The industry's must-attend event will once again serve as an important opportunity for attendees to catch up on what's happening around the industry. This year's event will feature nearly 200 free seminars, new product and technology presentations, professional certifications and continuing education courses.
"This will be the most important and informative AHR Expo in recent memory. The demands on the HVACR industry have never been higher and there has never been more of a need for innovative solutions," said Aaron Styles, CEO / Chief Responsible Officer of ESC.
"We look forward to meeting with other people in the industry to share experiences and strategies. We know we will leave the event feeling re-energized, inspired, and ready to meet whatever challenges lie ahead in 2022. And hopefully, we can help other companies meet these challenges.
The AHR Expo is co-sponsored by ASHRAE and AHRI, while being held concurrently with ASHRAE's Winter Conference. Since 1930, it remains a unique forum for industry professionals to explore the latest technological trends and to cultivate new relationships.
It brings together the industry's leading:
"We're truly excited to talk to people about some of the innovative things we're doing in the HVAC and AHU sector. We're offering our clients ground-breaking industry 4.0 solutions and air handling systems," said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
"Our solutions and technology are already being used by clients in the most demanding industries such as pharma, biotech, and high-end agriculture. We've helped them scale up their existing operations, while also helping them design new solutions from scratch."
Anyone interested in learning more is invited to visit the ESC team at Booth C1681.
ABOUT THE AHR EXPO
The AHR Expo is the world's premier HVACR event, attracting the most comprehensive gathering of industry professionals from around the globe each year. The Show provides a unique forum where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties, whether a major industry brand or innovative start-up can come together to share ideas and showcase the future of
HVACR technology under one roof. Since 1930, the AHR Expo has remained the industry's best place for OEMs, engineers, contractors, facility operators, architects, educators and other industry professionals to explore the latest trends and applications and to cultivate mutually beneficial business relationships.
The next Show, co-sponsored by ASHRAE and AHRI, will be held Jan. 31 - Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, and is held concurrently with ASHRAE's Winter Conference.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
