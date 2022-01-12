Rockwood, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
January 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle G and Big C, a new book by Connie Childs Massingill, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Little G and Big C is a story of two sisters. Valuable lessons can be learned from someone even if they are younger than you. This book encourages acts of kindness and to show love at all times. For all living things to grow, whether people or plants, both need love, joy, kindness, and to be remembered. Little G shows her big sister how to "grow" by example. An interesting look on learning how to spread kindness and charity to all.
About the Author
Connie Childs Massingill grew up in the green rolling hills of east Tennessee. She grew up with her mama, daddy, brother, and sister. As a child, she and her family spent their time outdoors biking, boating, and fishing, and camping at the Watts Bar Lake. After receiving her degree in early childhood, elementary, and special education, she taught pre-school in Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, and Wisconsin. She worked for several years in Oklahoma as a paraprofessional working with special needs children. Massingill also worked in Kentucky as an aid in physical therapy. Currently, she is a children's librarian at the Harriman Historic Carnegie Library in Harriman, Tennessee. She has three grown children and is expecting her first grandchild!
When not working with children, Massingill enjoys hobbies like reading, boating, swimming, and exercising. She loves the mountains, hiking trails, and taking long rides with her husband on their four-wheeler as well as spending time with her mama at the beach looking for sharks' teeth. Another hobby she enjoys is working with her plants and gardening. Massingill is deeply involved with her church. Faith and family roots run deep in the Childs-Massingill families. She currently resides in East Tennessee with her outdoorsman, loving husband Randy and her sweet fur babies, Sadie Lee and Josie Cat.
Little G and Big C is a 40-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-945-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/little-g-and-big-c/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/little-g-and-big-c/
