Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
January 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLessons of the Past, a new book by Rueben R. Ziemer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When civilization collapses, only small pockets of humanity remain. Jerry, still recovering from the loss of his family, becomes the guardian and leader of two survivors, Beth and Barbara. Follow them as they seek refuge in the post-apocalyptic world, filled with murderous gangs and rogue criminals, and try to develop a new society. Lessons of the Past shows how leaders should learn from the past in order to make the best decisions in the present and create a bright future.
About the Author
A self-described "quiet" man, Rueben R. Ziemer worked jobs in retail, sales, transportation, as well as security and law enforcement. Born on the slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Florence, Colorado, he has moved many times throughout his life. When he is not writing, you can find him reading books, watching movies, and enjoying a quiet evening with friends and loved ones.
Lessons of the Past is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7051-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lessons-of-the-past/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lessons-of-the-past/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
