ARAG's Canadian subsidiaries amalgamate to become ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. as transition is completed
January 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Toronto-based ARAG Services Corporation amalgamated with ARAG Legal Solutions Inc., effective January 1st, 2022. The amalgamation was driven by the acquisition of DAS Canadian operations in March 2021 by the German ARAG Group, a global leader in legal expenses insurance (LEI) and currently active in 19 countries. ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian managing general agent specializing in legal expense insurance with premiums under management of around 27 million euros as of year-end 2021. The product portfolio comprises of legal expense insurance products for families, landlords, condominium corporations / strata councils and small businesses in Canada.
"After completing the transition phase, the rebranding marks another important milestone in our Canadian activities since we entered the legal expense insurance market in 2016. We believe that all citizens should be able to assert their legal rights – regardless of their financial situation. Thus, we are strongly committed to provide Canadian families and business owners solutions to better manage their legal risks," explains Dr. Renko Dirksen, Speaker of the Management Board of ARAG SE. "The Canadian LEI market offers promising opportunities with sound growth potential helping us to advance our successful international expansion strategy," adds Dr. Renko Dirksen. ARAG recently commenced business operations in Australia and acquired DAS' operations in the Republic of Ireland.
ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. with its 50 full-time staff operates as a managing general agent offering a broad range of legal expense insurance solutions underwritten by HDI Global Speciality SE.
"Our experienced team has done a tremendous job managing transition efforts this past year. We got the job done with minimal disruption to our existing business partners and customers, while also gaining significant new customers as well," states Barbara Haynes, CEO of ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. "2022 will be another engaging year for Canadian staff, with the planned launch of new core and niche legal expense insurance and legal service solutions. We are excited about what's within our short and long-term innovation pipeline, and we believe our business partners and customers will be as well," outlines Barbara Haynes. "Innovation is one of the strategic drivers within ARAG. When it's combined with a customer centric view of all operations, products, and services, the company is well positioned to drive the growth of legal expense insurance in Canada and deliver top-notch customer service," adds the Canadian CEO.
Contact:
Jeff Kless, AVP, Marketing
ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.
Tel.: + 1 416 342 5404
Email: jeff.kless@arag.ca
