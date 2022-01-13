First Transit Wins Transportation Shuttle Contract for John Glenn Columbus International Airport
January 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCOLUMBUS, OH – First Transit, the leader in providing airport mobility solutions, announces that the company was awarded the contract for all passenger shuttle services for the consolidated rental car facility at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH).
First Transit will provide 30 employees, including management personnel overseeing day-to-day rental car transit operations. CMH purchased six new vehicles — three zero-emission electric shuttle buses and three F-650 propane-fueled shuttle buses.
The new rental car facility at CMH serves nine rental car companies consolidated in one location for passenger convenience and operates 24/7/365.
"We are proud to partner with CMH to enhance the rental car experience for passengers," said John Mathews, senior vice president for First Transit. "Our primary goal is to provide efficient and safe transportation for passengers traveling to and from the main terminal."
First Transit safely operates 15 airport shuttles across the U.S.
First Transit, Inc. has more than 60 years of experience and is the largest private-sector provider of mobility solutions in North America, moving more than 300 million passengers annually. First Transit, Inc. provides operation, management, and consulting for more than 300 locations in 39 states, Canada and Puerto Rico for transit authorities, state departments of transportation, municipalities, universities, and private companies. First Transit employs more than 19,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit FirstTransit.com. To see how First Transit is leading the way in shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) initiatives, please visit FirstAV.com.
