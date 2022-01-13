Harvey Kubernik Interview Coast To Coast AM Thursday; Harvey and Kenneth Kubernik Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child; Long-Grin interview with Travis Pike
January 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn Thursday, January 13, 2022, Midnight PST, Harvey Kubernik will guest on/George Noory's Coast To Coast AM, the most listened to Overnight Radio Show in the United States. Click the links to learn more about the show at Fallen Angels & Aliens / Rock Music & Jimi Hendrix; more about the host at George Noory; and read the brief biography about Harvey Kubernik.
Lately, most of the news about Harvey Kubernik and his brother, Kenneth, is about the phenomenal reactions to their latest book "Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child" (Sterling Books, November 23, 2021, that has been receiving fantastic reviews and appeared on a number of 2021 Holiday Gift Lists, including one of England's legendary music journalists and acclaimed authors Richard Williams, who selected it for his Top Ten Books of the Year, and author and music journalist Marc Myers who listed the book in his December 7, 2021 JazzWax Holiday Gift Guide (Books) and wrote it was "The only Hendrix biography that feels as if its vibrating with feedback while you're reading."
And if you missed last year's announcement, this year Harvey Kubernik will be an on-screen interview subject a(nd receive a consulting credit) for the rock and roll revival music documentary in the works about the Toronto Canada 1969 festival featuring the fabled debut of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band. Klaus Voorman, Geddy Lee of Rush, Alice Cooper, Shep Gordon, Rodney Bingenheimer, and 1969 concert promoter John Brower were filmed. Jerry Lee Lewis is scheduled to be lensed. Pennebaker Hegedus Productions, Paris Films A Cinq, Trish Dolman, Sally Blake and Ron Chapman are producing the doc, written by Phyllis Ellis. The doc will include rare cinematic archive footage that includes unreleased concert footage from D. A. Pennebaker's original 16mm film, and a narrative primarily told through the eyes of those who were there. Production kicked off in August 2021 on the 90-minute film.
All this in addition to radio guest spots, on-going and archived reviews and interviews conducted by Harvey Kubernik that continue to appear regularly in bestclassicbands.com, forgottenhits60s.blogspot Music Connection, and in numerous other print and online magazines, including Record Collector News (with Harvey's current cover story on KISS), and in Ugly Things, his 12,000 word Hollywood memoir article on the Monkees, and a surprising multi- language translatable exclusive interview with screenwriter, author and publisher Travis Edward Pike on https:www.long-grin.com, about the current novelization of his Long-Grin Saga series, featuring the Red-backed, Scaly, Black-bellied, Tusked, Bat-winged dragon's adventures in post-Roman Britain, and its role in Arthurian Legend.
