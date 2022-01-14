WH Security Acquires Secure-Tec Protection

× Email WH Security

Rockford, Minn. (January 14, 2022) - WH Security acquired Secure-Tec Protection, based in Monticello, Minn., on January 1, 2022, adding 593 new accounts to its portfolio. Secure-Tec Protection has been in business more than 25 years and the accounts are located within WH Security's existing territory.All of the equipment is familiar to WH Security and approximately 90 customers are Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association (WH) members. A thorough review of their service and history reports has been completed and the accounts are very well maintained.With this acquisition, WH Security now has more than 12,000 residential and business customers. To learn more, visit WH Security's website at wh-security.com or call 763.477.3664.WH Security is a leading residential and business alarm system provider that has been in business for more than 30 years. WH Security is located in Rockford, Minn. and serves the greater Twin Cities metro area and western Wisconsin. It is a division of WH.