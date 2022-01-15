Bronx, NY Author Publishes Memoir
January 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOne More Before I Leave, a new book by Nonya Charmel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One More Before I Leave documents Nonya Charmel's personal experiences and details how she was able to use therapeutic writing to close chapters of her life that were extremely traumatic.
Travel the road of the good, the bad, and the ugly as it comes full circle to loving and accepting yourself, and overcoming adverse circumstances in life.
About the Author
Nonya Charmel is fascinated with anything pertaining to history. She enjoys going to museums and watching documentaries concerning the history of world civilization.
One More Before I Leave is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1280-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/one-more-before-i-leave/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
