Central Falls, RI Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGround of the Devil: Book Two, a new book by Richard Rezendes, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Ground of the Devil: Book Two is the continuation of Ground of the Devil: Book One, beginning with its history and clean up, only to be surprised by one of the mother's demons that terrorized Moodus and the Mohegan Sun Casino, a lizard-like creature with lots of tentacles, pincers, and a stinging tail like the mother. Other demons look like rats, dragons, crocodiles/alligators, lizards, hyenas, devil dogs, giant mosquitoes, bat birds, crawling worm siblings, demons looking like the mother, sea demons, whale shark giant sea monster devils, bigfoot monkey-looking demons. The devil's fourteen demons, some of them come from under the ground, traveling at a high rate of speed for its attack; some fly like prehistoric birds, and some live in the sea and spreads their venom. All fourteen demons have lobster-like claws and a scorpion stinger tail, and all of them are different but attack the same way as their mother. None of the demons spray fire like the mother, but they are all killing machines; however, they were put down by military force! A substance called "the pink blob slime jelly orange sand" was the devil's powerful venom, and all the demons have it. Some of the fourteen demons have siblings. The venom turns colors, and it's electrified and glows in the dark, looking like a moving jellyfish and terrorizing the globe with fear of the second coming of the devil.
Ground of the Devil: Book Two is a 364-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-851-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ground-of-the-devil/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/ground-of-the-devil-book-two/
