Everett, WA Author Publishes Paranormal Romance Novel
January 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOld Roses, a new book by Dorie Dawlmn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Long ago, the old rose-covered house was the site of a brutal murder, witnessed by a nine-year-old boy. When Ellie leaves everything behind to move into the century-old house, she never expects the ghost stories to be true. She soon finds that the ghost is bent on revenge and on scaring her away. Little did she know she would also find the man she could finally love.
Old Roses is a suspense-filled romantic, sensual ghost story readers are sure to enjoy.
About the Author
Dorie Dawlmn grew up in the Pacific Northwest, where she still resides with her husband and one of her sons. She enjoys gardening, RVing with her husband, and walking the beach and collecting agates. Always an avid reader with a vibrant imagination, after many years in the corporate world she decided to try her hand at writing. This is her first novel.
Old Roses is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2165-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/old-roses/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
