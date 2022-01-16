NYC Personal Injury Attorney Richard M. Kenny received the 2022 Best Motorcycle Accident Lawyers in New York City award
January 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRecently, the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny received the 2022 Best Motorcycle Accident Lawyers in New York City award from Expertise.com. This award is only given to attorneys who have proven themselves as stellar advocates for clients in their field.
The selection process for attorneys and law firms who receive the 2022 Best Motorcycle Accident Lawyers in New York City award is rigorous and multi-phased. First, Expertise.com will assess whether the law firm is consistently approachable and responsive to its clients, as any good law firm makes themselves readily accessible to their clients and their questions.
Next, Expertise.com will look into an attorney's previous accomplishments, licensing, and accreditations. This will help determine whether the attorney has been recognized for outstanding achievements in the past. From here, the organization will investigate the law firm's past reviews regarding the quality of service they have provided to their clients.
Expertise.com will also research how experienced the legal team is and how long they've been representing clients in the field. Finally, Expertise.com will evaluate whether the law firm has a reputation for professionalism and whether it has provided service with "honesty, reliability, and respect."
This is far from the first award Attorney Richard M. Kenny and the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has received over the years. For example, Mr. Kenny has received the Super Lawyers award for the previous 10 years. Our law firm also has an extensive history of attaining favorable results on behalf of our wrongfully injured clients.
For example, in the past, our firm won a $5.75 million settlement on behalf of a client who was hurt in a bicycle accident involving a city sanitation sweeper. We've also recovered $3.2 million on behalf of a pedestrian's family who was hit by a car, driven into electrical wires on a construction site, and lost his life.
Whether you've been hurt in an auto accident, on someone else's property, or as a result of a negligent medical professional, you can depend on the competent personal injury lawyers right here at The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny to effectively fight for the financial compensation you deserve and need to get back on your feet again. Contact us today to schedule your free case evaluation with our firm.
