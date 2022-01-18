Allison Park, PA Author Publishes Novel
January 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Strongest Buck, a new book by Thomas K. Devereaux, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Eager for adventure, Mark Madison leaves his brother and sister-in-law to maintain the family farm and strikes out for the wild West by working for a wagon train outfit. There he meets Dan, the grizzled, foulmouthed wagon master, who takes Mark under his wing. Thus, begins Mark's education about surviving in this new world so different from quiet farm life.
In The Strongest Buck, follow Mark as he faces the adventure he sought, embraces a different culture, makes friends, faces danger, makes enemies, finds love, and discovers where his home and heart truly lie.
About the Author
Thomas K. Devereaux has been married to his wife, Marilyn, for thirty-nine years. They have a son, age thirty and a daughter, age twenty-four. Their home is in the North Hills area of Pittsburgh. Tom received his MSW degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1980 and has worked as a psychiatric social worker for the past forty years in several hospitals and mental health agencies in Pittsburgh. One of his hobbies is performing in community theater. Tom has appeared in plays such as: Mary, Mary; Detective Story; The Diary of Anne Frank; and Harvey. He is a devoted fan of Turner Classic Movies, and if anyone will agree to challenge him in a game of the Silver Screen Edition of Trivial Pursuit, he is ready for it.
Mr. Devereaux is a Licensed Social Worker, part of the Red Maskers Thespian Troupe for Duquesne, and a native Pittsburgher. Two facilities he worked at were St. Francis in the psychiatric company and at WPIC (Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic).
The Strongest Buck is a 430-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7145-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-strongest-buck/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
