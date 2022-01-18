Marion Heights, PA Author Publishes Second Romance Novel
January 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLessons in Love, a new book by Theresa Nagy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bryan, a vet and martial arts instructor, has known Darla for a number of years; they even dated briefly in their youth, but in that time they were not ready for lessons in true love. Are Bryan and Darla now ready to learn one of life's most valuable lessons?
About the Author
Theresa Nagy lives in a small town and works full-time but has always wanted to write. Although she enjoys writing and reading romance novels, Nagy also enjoys counted-cross stitch and lives with a rescued Greyhound.
Lessons in Love is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2534-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lessons-in-love/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lessons-in-love/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
