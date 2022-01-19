Janco releases 2022 IT Management Tool Kit Addresses Shifting IT Priorities
January 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – 2022 Edition of Janco's IT Management Tool Kit released addresses shifting CIO management priorities. This is the one book that every IT manager and C-Level executive needs to have. Included with this release are all of the 2022 versions of IT infrastructure policies, job descriptions, interview and hiring guide, salary data, and more. The CEO of Janco, Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "Companies and CIOs are moving rapidly to expand the role of IT in day-to-day operations. They have moved e-Commerce, security, social media engagement, and digital presentation to be top agenda items. That impacts the governance of Information Technology. This tool kit plays a key role in the governance model necessary to support this journey."
Janulaitis said, "Included within this tool are detail policies and best practices for how IT infrastructure can be managed while meeting security and compliance requirements and providing the necessary service levels for internal and external users of the enterprise's digital-based infrastructure."
The 2022 version of the IT Management Tool Kit includes tools for IT's Management to manage the processes given the post-pandemic technology and enterprise operational environment. Every component of the tool kit has been reviewed and updated with the best practices and compliance requirements as a foundation. Included are: 2022 Editions of Interview/Hiring, Job Descriptions (320 Positions), Job Classification & Pay Grade system, Infrastructure Policies, and electronic forms, Security Template, Threat Assessment focused on Ransomware and WFT, how to use the Cloud/Outsourcing and much more.
The CEO added, "We created the IT Management Tool Kit in concert with a number of Fortune 500 enterprises to help them better govern and manage their digital environment." In addition, he said, "Priorities for CIOs and CTOs are security & hacking, staffing (hiring and compensation, identity protection, access management, mobile computing, WFH, budget management, compliance, skills for new technologies, and data privacy, All of these are addressed in the IT Management Tool Kit."
All of Janco's products are delivered electronically in ready-to-implement formats that are easily customizable by the user. Janulaitis said, "We have clients in over 100 countries that rely on our leading-edge products. We continue to be on the forefront of IT governance and infrastructure management as that is the strength of the firm. Over 2,400 companies have already selected one of Janco's templates to be the foundation for managing this complex operational discipline. "
