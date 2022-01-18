Santa Ana, CA Author Publishes Biblical Analysis
January 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe APOCALYPSE (revelation) of the APOCALYPSE (revelation), a new book by Chaplain Gene Miles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"I dare say that I learned more about the Bible from this one than any other book I have had the privilege to work on thus far. Thank you for allowing me to take part in the process."
- Anthony Duhamel, Book Editor
The APOCALYPSE (revelation) of the APOCALYPSE (revelation) will explain how to read Bible prophecies. In this inspiring work, Chaplain Gene Miles reveals the symbolic or parable language in the Bible and interprets the Book of Revelation using these symbols. The interpretations garnered from this book are different from others of its kind in that it does not indicate great physical catastrophe but a great spiritual confrontation and persecution of the Christians. Miles provides this book as a means to encourage Christians to prepare themselves for what is coming, and to hopefully find peace when the end arrives.
About the Author
Chaplain Gene Miles was an architect by profession and served as the Director for Denny's Restaurants architectural department for eight years and on the design review committee for the City of Fullerton, California, for eight years. He was involved in the Orange County Jail Ministry for thirty-five years, serving on the board of directors for thirty years and acting as the executive chaplain for twenty. He played guitar and led worship in the services. Although having little formal training concerning the Bible, Miles had spent well over five years in intensive personal study of symbols used in the scriptures.
Miles was married to his wife Nancy and they have one son.
The APOCALYPSE (revelation) of the APOCALYPSE (revelation) is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7149-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-apocalypse-revelation-of-the-apocalypse-revelation/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-apocalypse-revelation-of-the-apocalypse-revelation/
