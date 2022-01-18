Duluth, MN Authors Publish Book on Humanity
January 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEscape from Apocalyptic Chaos: Volume 1, a new book by Bertha Dudde (Presented by Brian & Dana Burmachuk), has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about the story of humanity in two volumes. This information has never been published before. This message prepares readers for the end of times. This message is directly from God. The writers hope readers find enlightenment and strength to live through the chaos.
Escape from Apocalyptic Chaos: Volume 1 is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7252-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/escape-from-apocalyptic-chaos-vol-1/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
