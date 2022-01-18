Jacksonville, FL Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
January 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMurder In Pink Country, a new book by Kassandra Torres, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In another dimension similar to ours, a sinister organization is attempting to erase all biracial humans from the face of the Earth. However, they didn't count on Special Agent Penelope Pink and her team standing in their way. In Murder in Pink Country, Penelope is hot on their trail, closing in, and prepared to take them down.
About the Author
Kassandra Torres's hobbies include reading books and manga. She enjoys learning about other cultures and their legends. She hates camping, likes video games, and anime and K dramas are her favorite things to watch. Torres speaks English and Spanish and is presently trying to learn Korean.
Murder In Pink Country is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7234-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/murder-in-pink-country/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/murder-in-pink-country/.
