Magee, MS Author Publishes Novel
January 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Recovery Act, a new book by Cliff Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if everything and everybody was deemed nonessential? What would happen if everyone on Earth ended up either dead or in quarantine and computers kept us fed?
Call it what you want-dystopian fiction or current events-this book is a warning about what might happen if we do not change directions.
About the Author
Cliff Brown was born in Brandon, Mississippi and grew up in a small community called Dry Creek. The son and grandson of deacons, Cliff is now a deacon in the same little Baptist church where his family served.
As a young man, Cliff finished a pre-veterinary medicine program, then joined the air national guard to pay for vet school. He finally started at Mississippi State University in the spring of 1981. Being away from home at a large university caused problems including a failed marriage, and he never did get into vet school. Cliff dropped out of college and went on to active-duty air force, and he met his second wife, Jade, while stationed in California. When Cliff returned to Mississippi, he rejoined the national guard and helped his wife start a business. Cliff has retired from the national guard but still works sixty hours each week in the business.
The Recovery Act is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7030-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-recovery-act/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us