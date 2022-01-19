Ridgecrest, CA Author Publishes Religious Children's Book
January 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Saw That It Was Good, a new book by Lorianne Rose, has been released by RoseDog Books.
God loves you and me! God's creations are all unique and special, from the animals that walk the earth to the ones that fly high up in the sky! God loves each of his creations. Let your child hear and see just how special it is to be unique and loved by God! Travel from the garden to the backyard, from the backyard to the farm, from the farm to the safari, from the safari to the forest, and from the forest to your home as your child hears and sees how God created all things according to their kind.
About the Author
Author Lorianne Rose is a mother to four amazing children and wife to an incredible, supportive husband. She grew up in Ridgecrest, CA in the United States where she still lives with her family. Rose is a homemaker and homeschools her two youngest children. She loves to spend time with her family or in her garden and out back with the animals. Rose currently has chickens, a goat, bunnies, and dogs. She loves God and spreading his word through her testimony. She was inspired to write God Saw that It Was Good during a conversation with her seven-year-old son, Alan, as his questions continued her book came to life.
God Saw That It Was Good is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64957-814-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-saw-that-it-was-good/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/god-saw-that-it-was-good/
Contact Information
