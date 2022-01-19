Martinsburg, WV Author Publishes Fiction Novel
January 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShifter, a new book by RG Brennan, has been released by RoseDog Books. Syd is a thief. And a very good one.
From an early age it was a way of life for someone without a memory, a home, or a past. But Syd has something others do not have – a gift. With the help of her "merry men," she puts together her well-laid plans and executes them. But it is her gift that gives her a true edge. Syd is able to "shift." With little effort on her part, she has found that she can shift completely into the form of another. But danger lurks as her plans become more brazen. Then, suddenly, her life is turned upside down.
Syd is not alone.
She is being hunted.
And another gift has begun to emerge.
Shifter is a 386-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-028-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shifter/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/shifter/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us