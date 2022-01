Metairie, LA Authors Publish Inspirational Biography

How Running Saves Lives: The Story of Dickie Longo A Man for Our Times as Told by Sue Oaks, a new book by Dickie Longo and Sue Oaks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Beginners Walk/Run ProgramThis program was designed by Dickie Longo, an 83-year-old everyday runner who runs a race every weekend. He has been running for 70 years.2 DAYS - Walk Around Block2 DAYS - Walk Around 2 Blocks2 DAYS - Walk Down Block, Slow Run The End, Walk Down Other Side, Run End.2 DAYS - Run Down Block, Walk End, Run Down Other Side, Walk End.1 DAY - Run Around Block To Standing Ovation Of Neighbors.2 DAYS - Run Around 2 Blocks3 DAYS - Run Around 3 Blocks3 DAYS - Run Around 4 Blocks - HALF MILEContinue increasing number of blocks until you run a mile. ALL RUNS AT SLOW PACE. At this point when advancing toward 5k distance you can start the run/walk method if you want to. RUN for 5 minutes, then WALK BRISKLY for 1 minute, and contiue this sequence for the 5k distance of 3.1 miles. Goal is to run a slow 5k when you feel comfortable with your progress.See you at the next 5k race. We will run it together.If you'd like to meet Dickie Longo, he'll be participating in 2 upcoming races where he will be hosting book signings.January 22nd - Run/Walk on the Bayou race at Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego, LAJanuary 29th - Too Cold To Hold race at Northbuck Park in Dallas, TexasHow Running Saves Lives is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7057-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-running-saves-lives/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-running-saves-lives-the-story-of-dickie-longo/