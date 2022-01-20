Toronto, Canada Author Publishes Book on Biblical Prophecy
January 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPyromancy, a new book by John Bazzanella, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pyromancy is a documentary on Biblical Prophecy of the past, present, and future. It is relevant because of the possible judgments by God on author John Bazzanella, as well as on the reader, and also the spiritual salvation on the reader as well as the possible salvation of the author physically as well as spiritually.
Pyromancy depicts the unknown faith worldwide of the blood of Christ, to be literally saved from the blood of Christ or by martyrdom.
About the Author
John Bazzanella likes to work on cars for drag racing or custom hot rod builds. He enjoys reading and researching the Bible, with 37 years of experience related to research of the Bible and reading the Bible daily for 36 years.
Pyromancy is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 9781637641705. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pyromancy-paperback/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us