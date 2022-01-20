Lufkin, TX Author Publishes Cat Book
January 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBob: A Cat with Four Ears Who Thinks He Is a Dog, a new book by Deborah Brantley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bobcat is a little different than most cats, but he doesn't let that stop him from overcoming challenges, making friends, and stealing hearts. Bob shares his home with his human family and his dog, cat, and fish friends. They all get along by showing love and kindness to everyone's differences.
About the Author
Deborah Brantley is a Registered Nurse. She has enjoyed a variety of nursing positions, including: Intensive Care, Surgery, Office Nursing and several positions in Nursing Administration, but her passion is working with children as a School Nurse Manager and currently as a Health Careers tutor in an Early High School College Program. She has always been active in community groups helping children. She was active in her children's school activities, a Children's Church Leader. She has served in several Boy Scout leadership positions, and has been a member of the Child Welfare Board and local Child Advocacy Group. She is a founding member of a community Fine Arts Association serving adults and children. Mrs. Brantley is a proud mom and grandmom. She enjoys the outdoors, sports (as a spectator), scrapbooking, being an antique vendor, reading and the Fine Arts.
Bob: A Cat with Four Ears Who Thinks He Is a Dog is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2351-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bob-a-cat-with-four-ears-who-thinks-he-is-a-dog/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
