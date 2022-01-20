Sonora, CA Author Publishes Crime Novel
January 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSARA, a new book by Diana Moreci, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sara is a very unique person, or at least that is what all of the town's people think. She has a very resourceful way of living, such as her farm, taking care of the farm animals, and living off the land. Although Sara may seem like a loner, she holds a very deep dark secret. After experiencing a very tragic event that she just can't seem to bring herself to remember details of, Sara has come up with a creative way of making sure no other women go through the tragedy she did.
About the Author
Diana Moreci has been both a graphic artist and art director for many years. She also dabbled in catering and being a Girl Scout leader. During her free time, she likes to horseback ride in the mountains, gardening, camping, and other activities involving creativity. Moreci currently works with special needs in an adult group home.
SARA is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7295-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sara/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sara/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
