New York City, NY Author and Accomplished Musician Publishes Piano Book
January 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFeelings, a new book by Alexandra Conte, has been released by RoseDog Books.
This is a collection of newly composed sheet music for those wanting to practice their piano skills at the medium level. If you are interested in an intermediate level piano book before delving into the masterful and difficult level of some of the greats, this is the book for you!
Feelings is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-700-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/piano-feelings-musical-album-for-medium-level/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/feelings/
