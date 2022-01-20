Caruthersville, MO Author Publishes History Book
January 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Could Have Been One, a new book by Donald Wm. Jeffries, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Could Have Been One provides a look into the world Donald Wm. Jeffries was born into, raised, and grew up in through historical and political events of his life. We examine the world starting in the 1940s through our modern day and see how life was and what has changed. The history in which Jeffries has lived through has had a remarkable impact on his life and worldview, and we see this develop and change throughout the course of his journey. As the future comes speeding into view, with his lessons from the past we can start asking ourselves how we got here, what will become of our children's generation and their children's, and where are we headed? By beginning this discussion, we can have a better understanding of our current situation and face our realities, hopefully making better, brighter decisions for the future.
About the Author
Donald Wm. Jeffries has had an interest in history beginning as early as high school and now has his own library dedicated to historical subject matter. He was the president of a historical society and is a member of the American Legion and Lions Club, as well as being involved in many activities in his community through organizations such as the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program. He enjoys woodworking, reading, learning, socializing, and pondering a myriad of questions.
I Could Have Been One is a 440-page paperback with a retail price of $66.00 (eBook $59.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1183-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-could-have-been-one/
