Seaford, DE Author Publishes Dystopian Novel
January 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTails of the Wolf, a new book by C. R. Eisenback, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fifty years into the future, the Great Disaster has left the world in a state of chaos, where famine, plague, and war are rampant. In this new world, legendary figures are born, such as the enigmatic and feared Wolf Matrix, whose name alone invokes terror in those who hear it. But Matrix is not a cruel man, and his story is one of heartbreak and devastating loss.
Growing up after the Great Disaster, Matrix and his father roam the earth, dodging gangs and thieves as they searched for a peaceful village to call home. In his teens, Matrix and his father believe they have found paradise, a perfect place to settle down, but Matrix soon learns violence can find you anywhere, spurring him on a lifelong quest of vengeance.
About the Author
C. R. Eisenback, born in Louisville, Kentucky, has always had a love for storytelling and creating imaginative worlds. He finds inspiration for his writing in all he reads and sees. He currently resides in Seaford, Delaware.
Tails of the Wolf is a 194-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7204-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tails-of-the-wolf/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tails-of-the-wolf/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us