Amber, OK Author Publishes YA Fiction Novel
January 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWolf Pack, a new book by Joy Phoenix, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a security guard and a recent widow, Joy never expected her life to turn into a fairy tale. But when she unknowingly risks her life to save the lives of two visiting kings, she's granted a new life she never would have imagined in her wildest dreams. But when she's forced to make a decision that would impact a whole nation, will the dream become a nightmare? Behind the shadows lurks an evil no one could have expected…
About the Author
Joy Phoenix is a happily married mother of three. She enjoys writing and thanks her family and friends for their support.
Wolf Pack is a 422-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0217-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/wolf-pack/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/wolf-pack/
