Stockton, CA Author Publishes Inspirational Guidebook
January 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet That Cancer Go: A Guidebook for Leaving Negative Thoughts Behind and Finding Your Joy Again, a new book by Deborah Celle Mechura, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A cancer diagnosis can be a terrifying and disorienting experience. A shock to your system, just as cancer affects your physical health, it also affects your heart and soul. Self-love and self-care become critical to your survival, but it can be difficult to focus and navigate your new "normal," especially in the beginning.
Let That Cancer Go: A Guidebook for Leaving Negative Thoughts Behind and Finding Your Joy Again helps you journey through a cancer diagnosis while keeping your head and heart "afloat." Through art and journaling, and even dreaming a bit, this guidebook enables you to take charge in your life, keeps you busy, and helps you relax, giving hope and bringing peace to the weary.
About the Author
Deborah Celle Mechura is a retired teacher who enjoys creating art and encouraging self-love and self-care. She is married to her wonderful husband, Charles, and is a mother of three and grandmother of eight. She has two furbabies, Jackie and Khloe, who are the loves of her life and have been by her side through her own healing journey.
Mechura lives in a little house on the river, and she enjoys swimming and kayaking, flowers, and being outdoors. In her spare time, she volunteers in spiritual services at a local hospital, and she loves helping others feel loved.
Let That Cancer Go is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7080-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/let-that-cancer-go/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/let-that-cancer-go-a-guidebook-for-leaving-negative-thoughts-behind-and-finding-your-joy-again/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
