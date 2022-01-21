Maumelle, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
January 21, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Hunting I Will Go…, a new book by Tony Frizzell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Hunting I Will Go… is the delightful take about a young boy who is excited thinking about the time when he is going to get to go hunting with his dad in hopes of killing a deer. However, he also understands it is just not about killing the deer; it is about getting to spend quality time with his father in the outdoors and nature. Parents can reflect on the importance of spending quality time with their children and making memories that will last a lifetime.
A Hunting I Will Go was ranked #85 as a Children's Book Bestseller on Barnes & Noble.
About the Author
Tony Frizzell was raised in the small town of England, Arkansas, where he was able to go hunting and fishing with his father. They spent countless hours fishing and hunting and staying at the Hunting Club, where they were able to make lifetime memories together. An avid hunter, he also enjoys boating and fishing. Tony is a born again Christian and understands that each day is a gift from God and the importance of spending time with family.
A Hunting I Will Go… is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3459-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-hunting-i-will-go/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-hunting-i-will-go/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
