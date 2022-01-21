Nahunta, GA Author Publishes Memoir of Poems
The Silver Tongue's Diary unravels the many emotions that sometimes become entwined with one and other. Dark and desperate at times, and light and hopeful at others, Jennifer J. Prescott's memoir of poems speaks to everyone who's struggled to endure the dark, treacherous moments we all must face-and attests that we can survive.
About the Author
Jennifer J. Prescott's primary hobbies include reading and writing, though she's interested in all forms of art. Her favorite poet is Edgar Allan Poe, and she loves watching horror movies with her family. (They're big fans of Tim Burton.) Vincent Van Gogh is her favorite artist, and she's a big fan of sci-fi and astronomy.
Prescott married her high school sweetheart 16 years ago, and together, they have three terrific children. An advocate for pitbulls, she and her family have raised two loving Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Khya and Killian, along with a goofy and energetic Brittany Spaniel named Gunnar. Her adoring tomcat, Poe, rules their home.
The Silver Tongue's Diary is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1305-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-silver-tongues-diary/
