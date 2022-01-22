Carbondale, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Butterfly Called Bennie, a new book by Nichole Laub, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Butterfly Called Bennie is about accepting the differences of others, demonstrated by a world of cute, playful bugs that will appeal to children. Many children experience a feeling of not belonging, and not just because of things like autism. Everyone wants to be accepted for who they are. Hopefully, readers will learn that we need to accept everyone's differences because it's what makes them who they are even when we don't understand it.
About the Author
Nichole Laub was born and raised in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. She was raised in a middle-class family with two very loving parents. She has one brother, Donald. Laub has six children, all boys (Stephen, Zachary, Joshua, Alexander, Nicholas, and Benjamin). They are the inspiration in all that she does. Laub has a loving husband, and many blessings in her life that she is very thankful for. Laub is a practicing registered nurse with a great love of her profession. She strives every day to be the best that she can be in all that she does. When her son Joshua turned fifteen months, her life completely changed. He was diagnosed with autism. At that time, Laub felt devastated but time heals everything. That's not to say there are not still challenges, but every day is a new adventure with all her children.
A Butterfly Called Bennie is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4144-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-butterfly-called-bennie/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-butterfly-called-bennie/
