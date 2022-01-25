Network Control Announces Another Year of Record Telecom Expense Management Growth for 2021
January 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced another year of record growth in 2021. The company added its most diverse set of customers yet, representing a wide range of industries. Fueled by the challenges and complexities of the continuing global pandemic, the company's revenue grew by nearly 20% over the same period in 2020, "2021 was a difficult year for many companies as they sought help to navigate operations, especially communications, in complicated circumstances," said Mark Hearn, Network Control president and CEO. "Fortunately, this is just the kind of challenge Network Control is built to navigate, and the globally and nationally known companies that we added to our portfolio in 2021 underlines our ability to support them."
Some of the companies joining Network Control's customer community in 2021 include: a global leader in photonics; a Fortune 500 hybrid cloud data services and data management company; the largest provider of inmate calling services for the prison industry; a globally known, public software company that offers software for creating and deploying business applications; and a leading software provider for the banking and FinTech industries.
In addition, Network Control added an innovative, rapidly growing American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company along with a leading innovator in advanced battery storage technology.
The company continued to evolve its products and services to meet the changing needs of a more decentralized, but more connected workforce with enhancements to its market-leading TemNet® online tool. Additional features were added to its dynamic dashboard reporting with extensive drill-down capabilities and wireless employee and management reporting. Both are designed to help organizations better manage the still evolving hybrid office/home work model.
Hearn stated, "The Covid-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented disruption to business, forcing companies to suddenly and unexpectedly pivot to work from home or hybrid models. Now, as the pandemic and workforce shortages continue to stress their ability to gain control of their communications expenses, finding the right TEM partner, one that proactively manages and rationalizes the costs and complexities of this new model is an imperative, not a nice-to-have. The fact we were able to have a banner year speaks volumes about the value our solutions, services and staff bring to our customers, especially in unsettled times."
