Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Quest of Destiny, a new book by Destiny F. Negron, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Emma, a teenager from Philadelphia, battles her last year of high school during a pandemic. When suddenly a winter storm arrives, she finds out her mother was ejected from her car in an accident with remains nowhere to be found. Whilst her mother's disappearance haunts her, Emma takes matters into her own hands to find answers. As she searches through her mother's belongings; Emma comes across a family secret that will forever change her life and her future.
About the Author
Destiny Negron, raised in Philadelphia, strived to make a positive impact on others promoting positive change, generational wealth, and self-improvement. Growing up in Philly, she volunteered in different activities to help her community and those around her. This involvement has led her to stand with churches, government officials, and the youth in various movements. Destiny enjoys writing and making a change with others.
The Quest of Destiny is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7248-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-quest-of-destiny/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-quest-of-destiny/
Contact Information
