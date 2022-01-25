What's New at The Coconut Grove Arts Festival
January 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat started out as a clothesline art exhibit 58-years-ago in the quaint, leafy, shoreline Miami neighborhood of Coconut Grove, has turned into one of the top five art shows in the Nation attracting over 120,000 visitors from all over the world. This year's Coconut Grove Arts Festival promises to top all other shows with a handful of new and exciting features meant to enhance people's art weekend experience.
The art fest located adjacent to Biscayne Bay will line up to 280 visual art displays all along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive. But shopping for that one artistic treasure is not the only thing to look forward to. There are ways for each and every person to tickle their creative funny bone. Whether it's art, food or a musically inspired experience, there's something for everyone at this year's Coconut Grove Arts Festival. Here's what to expect:
The Stacks – Rising high above Peacock Park is a giant pyramid of six shipping containers which will be painted live throughout the weekend by some of South Florida's top muralists and artists. Not only will "The Stacks" serve as the perfect canvas for live immersive art but sitting high atop the pyramid will live the festival's resident DJ and musical performances.
The Inner Artist – Who doesn't want to tap into their inner Picasso? The Inner Artist experience at Regatta Park will quench their thirst for creative expression. It's where people of all ages and walks of life can create their own art, encounter unique and immersive mediums which guest can take home for FREE. Create your perfect moment and become part of art!
Artist Highlights – This year's show will bring back some annual favorites from years past and introduce many emerging artists. One thing's for sure, they all have an incredible story to tell, and all participating artists will compete to win a piece of the $50,000 prize. Take for instance:
NFT Collection – For the first time ever, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will be debuting an NFT Collection, signaling the world that this exciting new medium is here to stay. During each day of the festival, we will be featuring unique showcases for guests to explore and learn about NFTs. The NFT collection will be based on the iconic 2022 commemorative poster by Lebo.
The Ketel One VIP Collectors' Club – If you are serious about art, you need to be part of this club! The Collectors' Club is the oasis within festival grounds offering complimentary cocktails and bites, an art concierge, and private restrooms - all nestled in air-conditioned comfort. Access to The Collectors' Club will be limited and available online only. The price of this ticket allots 100 art dollars for the purchase of art at the festival.
Kitchen Combat – Imagine South Florida's top chefs going into battle, face-to-face, mano-a-mano. Now add the pressure of defending your entire neighborhood. Combine all those elements, add a wildly entertaining host and you have Kitchen Combat! Not only are bragging rights at stake, but so is the highly coveted Golden Coconut trophy – an award of mystique and lore. Kitchen Combat pits the best chefs and mixologists in the Grove against chefs from other parts of South Florida in what can only be described as "The Grove versus the World!" Host Anthony Nader will dish out the play-by-play action while the audience uses their taste buds to vote for the winner of each round.
WHEN:
Saturday, February 19 – Monday, February 21, 2022.
WHERE:
2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
The festival is located just south of downtown Miami, adjacent to beautiful Biscayne Bay. It runs along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive.
TICKETS:
Click on BUY TICKETS NOW at https://cgaf.com/
ABOUT CGAF:
The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is not just about art; it is also the social event of the year. Over 120,000 attendees from across the region pass through the gates of The Coconut Grove Arts Festival to experience one of the nation's top outdoor, fine-arts festivals that dates to 1963. This iconic South Florida event presents more than 300 internationally recognized artists who were selected during a blind-jury process based solely on artistic merit. The jury panel is comprised of collectors, influencers, and educators in the local arts community. Original pieces are displayed in the following categories: mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking & drawing, watercolor, ceramics, glass, fiber, jewelry & metalwork, sculpture, and wood. It offers culinary experiences and has featured celebrity chefs including Giorgio Rapicavoli, Ralph Pagano, and Allen Susser. The festival has been honored to have some of the world's premier artists officially create the commemorative poster, including Romero Britto, Guy Harvey, Clyde Butcher, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, and Alexander Mijares to name a few.
The festival is operated by the 501(c)(3) Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association and produced by EngageLive, LLC. Proceeds go towards funding year-round arts programs and scholarships benefitting 20 graduating seniors from local public magnet arts high schools each year. The association also maintains the Coconut Grove Arts Festival Gallery and presents special exhibitions throughout the year at Mayfair in the Grove.
