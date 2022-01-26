Hopewell, VA Author Publishes Memoir
January 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsState Blues, a new book by Amanda Brando, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the true and inspirational story of Amanda Brando, she shares her gruesome tales of jail and rehab. With humor and heartwarming lessons, Brando tells of the people she met, the friends she made for life, and the much-deserved redemption she found.
About the Author
Amanda Brando has been clean for over two years, and in spite of challenges coming her way, she has overcome addiction. She is working and continuing her education to gain her Substance Abuse Counseling Certification. Brando lives in Virginia with her two children.
State Blues is a 314-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7174-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/state-blues/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us