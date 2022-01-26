Glenwood, Georgia Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
January 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShattering the Veil, a new book by Joy A Fountain, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Arianna is just a run-of-the-mill spirit hunter and solitary practitioner of the pagan arts. Her sanctuary of a home and VW Bug are her most prized possessions. She and her best friend Drake are just going about their normal lives until evil starts to spill into the mortal realm.
Finding herself stretched to her physical and metaphysical limits by the events set to unfold, Arianna faces her greatest test yet. Will she be able to make it through the horrors ahead while keeping those closest to her safe?
About the Author
Joy A Fountain is a writer and a social worker for people with developmental disabilities. She lives in the woods of Glenwood, Georgia with her husband, kids, cats and chickens.
Shattering the Veil is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1506-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shattering-the-veil/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
