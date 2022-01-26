Grinnell, IA Teenage Author Publishes Debut Novel
January 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Silent Voice, a new book by Brittany Kifer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A man who can't speak, and another who feels broken, find their lives intertwining, despite the wishes of others-including both of their families. And, with both Charlie and Blake coming from troubled pasts, they must face numerous challenges together-some of which put one or both of their lives in danger.
A modern romance focusing on the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community, A Silent Voice is a suspenseful glimpse into the lives and loves of these two young men. Communication issues, depression, anxiety, homophobia, and varied traumas lie ahead for both of these men, and for both, facing their fears and traumas could change the course of their lives permanently.
About the Author:
Still a sophomore in high school, Brittany Kifer has found a passion for publishing books. She lives with her mom and step-dad in a small town in Iowa, and she visits her dad, step-mom, and step-sisters in an even smaller town in Nebraska.
As a person who struggles with depression, anxiety, and PTSD, Kifer knows from experience how hard it can be to go through these events alone. Kifer goes to church, and she participates in high school band and choir, debate, and large group and individual speech. She is also a girl scout and has done many service projects for her community.
A Silent Voice is a 422-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4064-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-silent-voice/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
