Veteran & Author Publishes Debut Novel
January 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Devil's Gambit, a new book by Adrian Snow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Devil's Gambit is an Isekai adventure through the eyes of a man reincarnated by the goddess Vex to be her devilish force on a fantastical world. We follow Lucifer, the man's new chosen name, as he progresses further into evil, his human condition leading to his self-annihilation. Written in the style of Game Lit with elements of castle building, we journey along Lucifer's path of destruction as his memories of his deceased wife fade and are replaced with the desire to save humanity from itself through blood, vengeance, and domination.
About the Author
Adrian Snow is a veteran who currently resides in the middle of nowhere, as far from humanity as he can possibly get. He enjoys reading, anime, and pursuits of knowledge. He claims history as his vice and music as his muse. Snow hopes to fill the world with good stories and write successful poetry. The Devil's Gambit is his fourth book and first novel.
A Devil's Gambit is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3431-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-devils-gambit/
