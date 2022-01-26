Liberian-Born Author Publishes Memoir
January 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOdyssey of a Liberian Village Boy, a new book by Nyankun Thomas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Odyssey of a Liberian Village Boy is the journey of Nyankun Thomas as a person and also his adventure through childhood, from Liberia to the United States, all of his trials and tribulations. Readers can hopefully learn from his experiences and make better choices in their own lives.
Life is about falling down and getting back up. One should never be afraid of failure.
About the Author
Nyankun Thomas loves to read and write, but writing is his passion. He also loves to jog and exercise. Other times, when he's less busy, he enjoys working on cars.
Odyssey of a Liberian Village Boy is a 390-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9997-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/odyssey-of-a-liberian-village-boy/
