Traer, IA Retired Teacher and Author Publishes Children's Book
January 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHuxley and Howard, a new book by Susan K. Ewoldt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Huxley the corgi is living the good life-that is, until the neighbor dog Howard starts to bully him. Featuring a cast of characters with unique physical characteristics, Huxley and Howard is a simple story that can spark rich discussions about individual differences.
This book is based on the author's grand pup Huxley and a friend's family dog, Howard. This story highlights the importance of showing respect to all people and teaches children to always choose to be kind. Ewoldt feels this message is especially important today because of all the discrimination, violence, and hatred in our world.
About the Author
Susan K. Ewoldt lives in Traer, a small town in Iowa, with her husband Dan. Ewoldt has two adult children, Andy and Emily, and four granddaughters. After thirty-five years as a teacher, Ewoldt recently retired but continues to tutor students, as literacy development is still her passion. Additionally, she enjoys crafting, reading, and going for long walks with her grand pup, Huxley.
Ewoldt attends the United Presbyterian Church, where she supports the youth ministry and is a member of the handbell choir. Ewoldt is also involved with two organizations that provide scholarships to local seniors: Dollars for Scholars and P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization).
Huxley and Howard is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4142-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/huxley-and-howard/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/huxley-and-howard/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
