Orange Village, OH Author & Marathon Runner Publishes Memoir
January 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn Ultra Marathoner's Journey, a new book by Jack Andrish, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lace up your running shoes and get ready for an outdoor biographical adventure like no other. Jack Andrish has been running ultra marathons since his son introduced him to trail running in the 1990's. Running alongside his supportive family, Jack has enjoyed one surreal experience after another while attempting the hundred-mile feat. But above all, he's learned that no matter how far you get into a one-hundred mile event, each run is a unique and mystical experience worth cherishing.
About the Author
Jack Andrish is a recently retired orthopaedic surgeon from the Cleveland Clinic. After fifty years spent as an orthopaedic surgeon as well as tending to his small farm, he now enjoys exploring personal hobbies such as downhill and backcountry skiing, hiking and of course, running. Andrish first began running marathons in his forties, but that late start didn't stop him from pushing his limits in his fifties with trail running and ultra marathons. He has completed ultra marathons on mountain trails with distances from 50 K to 100 miles, often times accompanied by his wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids, all of whom have embraced these lifelong passions and are his support and cheer squad.
An Ultra Marathoner's Journey is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7143-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/an-ultra-marathoners-journey/
