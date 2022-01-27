Chicago, IL Author Publishes Mystery Novel
January 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn The Edge and Bended, a new book by Lisa Aldre, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Three years have passed since Brent Farrows found his sister, Bernadette, dead in her bed. It was thought to be an accident, but when the coroner's report shows up and states that she was murdered, Brent must look elsewhere for answers. To Vavi (his mother's ex-husband) the answer is clear; it was Brent who killed Bernadette. But is it possible Vavi is seeking to hurt Brent because of his own guilt? Emotionally distraught, Brent becomes obsessed with revenge.
In walks Allison, a woman who is the spitting image of his dead twin sister. Turning his world upside down, Brent must now determine how to proceed with his love affair with Allison without violating Bernadette's "rest in peace" and not be mistaken for having an incestuous affair.
Caught in between a love affair and figuring out who murdered Bernadette, can Brent discover the truth? Or should some things be better left undiscovered?
About the Author
Lisa Aldre has several years experience as an Administrative Assistant. She has also published many poems with the National Library of Poetry. Her hobbies are playing the guitar and piano and developing heartfelt stories. Aldre has one previously published book, Where We Have Been.
On The Edge and Bended is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4152-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/on-the-edge-and-bended/
