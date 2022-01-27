Fayetteville, NC Author Publishes Religious Commentary
January 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Second Coming of Christ: The New Age Paradigm, a new book by Greta McCullom Hawthorne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the earliest days of the United States of America, George Washington stated that America should not attempt to build a government without religion and morality. Today, we are unable to solve our social problems in our present state of knowledge of sociology. The current method of Western sociology lacks a core of moral values, so there is no knowledge for discerning right and wrong, good and evil. This lack of knowledge affects our religious, politics, education, and government. Author Greta McCullom Hawthorne seeks to fill this gap through The Second Coming of Christ: The New Age Paradigm and to place the United States as a world leader once again. The need for change is now to heal a world riddled with poverty, disease, and conflict.
About the Author
Greta McCullom Hawthorne is a retired certified master social worker and mother to four adult children. She enjoys gardening, fishing, community housing assistance, and day trips to North Carolina festivals.
The Second Coming of Christ: The New Age Paradigm is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2313-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-second-coming-of-christ/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-second-coming-of-christ-the-new-age-paradigm/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
