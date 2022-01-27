Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Stirring Short Story
January 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Should Have Told, a new book by Omaira, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
I Should Have Told is a short story of lost innocence, strength, and resilience that is based on true events. For Omaira, writing this book put vague images and memories into perspective and helped set her free. Her goal is to let others know that it's okay to trust someone.
Reaching out for help is very important. Being young does not give any adult the right to take your childhood innocence. We as adults need to ensure our children are safe and are comfortable speaking to us. Children should not face these situations alone. This short story debut is a prelude to other novels to come.
About the Author
Omaira lives in Philadelphia, PA, with her husband, who is also her childhood sweetheart. She obtained her MBA from the University of Phoenix and works in the healthcare industry. She loves spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her hobbies include reading (anything and everything), writing, camping-or rather glamping-and vacationing in Jamaica whenever possible.
I Should Have Told is a 60-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7059-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-should-have-told/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/i-should-have-told/
