Hayward, CA Author Publishes Religious Novel
January 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow God Has Taught Me Love Thus Far, a new book by Marie Dickey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Author Marie Dickey has wanted to take care of the sick ever since she was a young one and did not know how she could go into nursing. But she trusted in God, and a path was made. She finished college and earned her degree while raising four young children.
Dickey, an avid traveler, has traveled to over 180 countries by cruise ship, with twenty trips to Europe and four to Russia. Another passion of hers is aiding those in need by investing in real estate and providing homes to homeless women and children.
How God Has Taught Me Love Thus Far is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63764-958-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-god-has-taught-me-love-thus-far/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/how-god-has-taught-me-love-thus-far/
